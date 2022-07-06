Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Draftsmen and Head Draftsmen in various departments. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 posts of Head Draftsmen (27) and Draftsmen (Group-B) Technical (92).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering or Certificate in Civil Draftsman or its equivalent from a recognized institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Direct link to PPSC Draftsmen recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

PPSC will conduct a joint competitive written exam comprising of 120 questions for a total 480 marks. No interview shall be conducted for selection to these posts.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC Draftsmen recruitment 2022: