The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the result today of the Class 10 board exams 2022. Students will be able to check their results at the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

The Odisha 10th exams were conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022.

State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the pass percentage and merit list through a press conference held at the board’s office in Cuttack at 1 PM, reports NDTV. Students can download their scorecard/ mark sheet of BSE Odisha Madhyamik Result using roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check BSE Odisha 10th result 2022: