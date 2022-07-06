The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 will be held in the month of August or September this year. Online applications were invited in March by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB).

According to the ‘Annual Recruitment Planner’, the TN TRB has put August and September as the Tentative Date of Examination for TNTET 2022.

The TNTET exam will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for a duration of 3 hours.

TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

TET Certificate will be valid for Life Time.

Here’s TN TRB annual planner 2022.