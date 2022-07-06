Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th results today, July 6. Students can download their results from the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in using their roll number and enrolment number.

This year, the total pass percentage for Class 10th is 86% and the total pass percentage for Class 12th is 94.46%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “TBSE Final Examination Result - 2022” Click on Class 10th, Class 12th link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to download Class 10th result.

Direct link to download Class 12th result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.