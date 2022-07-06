IB Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 766 posts, details here
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mha.gov.in till August 19.
Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited applications for recruitment to Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mha.gov.in till August 19.
“The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021,” reads the notice.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 766 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- ACIO-I/ Exe: 70
- ACIO-II/ Exe: 350
- JIO-I/ Exe: 50
- JIO-II/ Exe: 100
- SA/ Exe: 100
- JIO-I/MT: 20
- JIO-II/MT: 35
- SA/MT: 20
- Halwai-cum-Cook: 09
- Caretaker: 05
- JIO-II/Tech: 07
