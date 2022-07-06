RAC invites applications for 630 Scientist posts at rac.gov.in; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till July 29 upto 5.00 PM.
Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist B in DRDO, DST, and ADA. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till July 29 upto 5.00 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 630 vacancies, of which 579 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 8 for Scientist ‘B’ in DST, and 43 for Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.
Steps to apply for Scientist B vacancies
- Visit the official website rac.gov.in
- Click on “Apply online” under “Recruitment of Scientists ‘B’ in DRDO/ADA/DST (579/43/8) vacancies”
- Register and login to apply for the posts
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.