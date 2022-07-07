Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode for the duration of 1 hour 3 minutes.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link available against “Download the Admission Letter for the Post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants-2021 under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.