The provisional answer key of the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) will be released on July 12 and 13. Candidates will be able to check the answer keys at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates’ response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM,” read a notice on the website.

Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on July 14 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on July 15.

AP EAPCET 2022 was held through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-202 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.