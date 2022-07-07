Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2020. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The skill test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on August 4 and 5, 2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result of the post of Assistant Audit Officer (List-1).

Direct link to the result of the post of Junior Statistical Officer (List-2).

Direct link to the result of all the posts requiring CPT (List-3).

Direct link to the result of all other posts (Including DEST) (List-4).