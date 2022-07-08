The online applications for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 are underway at cuet.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination till July 10 upto 5.00 PM. The last date for payment of the online application fee is July 11 upto 11.50 PM.

The application correction window will open from July 12 to 14, 2022. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the mentioned correction policy.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022],” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Exam Fee

The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) for general category candidates is Rs 800, for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates is Rs 600, for SC/ ST/ Third Gender is Rs 550, and for PwBD is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2022

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022” Register and login to apply Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.