The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for the post of Combined Auditor 2019 Certificate Verification. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The certificate verification will be conducted on July 12, 13, 15 and 16 in the office of the Commission (New Campus) at Unit-II Bhubaneshwar. A total of 324 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

The Commission has also released the Biodata-cum-Attestation form for Certificate Verification for the post of Combined Auditor-2019.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for the post of Combined Auditor-2019” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admission letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.