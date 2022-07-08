The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP LAWCET 2022) today, July 8. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET is scheduled to be conducted on July 13 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The exam is conducted for admission into first year of 5 Year LL.B. / 3 Year LL.B. and first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M. /M.L. respectively offered by State Universities, their Departments or Constituent Colleges and Affiliated Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

