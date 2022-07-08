The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS ECET-2022) admit card has been released. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 13 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

Candidates can check the admission details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hallticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.