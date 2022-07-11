Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has commenced the online application correction window for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 today, July 11. Candidates can make changes to their application form on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The entrance test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 20. The entrance tests in all the subjects (including M.P.Ed.) will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions for 100 marks, reads the notification.

Steps to make changes to TS CPGET applications

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Edit option of online application” Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to make changes to TS CPGET application form.

Meanwhile, the University is accepting applications with the late fee till July 15, 2022.

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

About CPGET 2022

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.