The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2 application window reopens today, July 11. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 12 upto 11.00 PM. The last date to pay the fee is July 9 upto 11.50 PM.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated: 1 July and 06 July 2022, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to candidate who could not apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 due to various reasons,” reads the notice.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

Here’s the official notice.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to 30. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination.

Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main Information Bulletin for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)” Register and fill up the application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JEE Main 2022 Session 2.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.