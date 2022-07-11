Symbiosis International University will declare the result of SLAT examination 2022 tomorrow, July 12 at 5.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website set-test.org.

“SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card will be available for download on 12th July 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards,” reads the notice.

The exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on SLAT 2022 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.