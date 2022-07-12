National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation of examination city allotted to the candidate of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) -2022. Candidates can download the exam city intimation letter from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from July 15 to 20, 2022 (excluding the days of other undergraduate Examinations) at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

The admit card of Phase I showing the details of examination centre will be available for download from 6.00 PM today, July 12.

Here’s the official notice.

The exam has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities, reads the notification.

Steps to download CUET UG exam city intimation slip

Visit official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Go to Candidates Activity and login Check and download the exam city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.