The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the NEET (UG) 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM).

The exam will be held for 1872341 candidates at different centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s the official notice.

The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.