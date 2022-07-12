Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospitals Jammu/Kashmir, Government Medical Colleges in various cities. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from July 13 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 12, 2022. Applicants will be able to edit their application forms from August 13 to 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College - Srinagar Lecturer: 10

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College - Jammu Lecturer: 04

Government Medical College - Srinagar Lecturer: 30

Government Medical College - Jammu Lecturer: 22

Government Medical College - Anantnag Assistant Professor: 07

Government Medical College - Baramulla Assistant Professor: 10

Government Medical College - Doda Assistant Professor: 20

Government Medical College - Kathua Assistant Professor: 10

Government Medical College - Rajouri Assistant Professor: 10

India Gandhi Government Dental College - Jammu Lecturer: 07

The applicants can the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.