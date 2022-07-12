The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS ECET-2022) exam has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in the State. The revised exam schedule will be released in due course of time at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

“In view of torrential rains across the Telangana State, the conduct of TSECET-2022 examination scheduled on 13.07.2022 is postponed and the rescheduled date for TS ECET-2022 will be intimated later,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

The entrance test will be conducted for admission into 2nd-year regular B.E/B.Tech Courses and 2nd year B. Pharmacy Course in both University and Private Un-aided Professional Institutions in Telangana.

