The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 tomorrow, July 14. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website reetbser2022.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

The REET 2022 exam will be held on July 23 and 24. Exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and timing for paper 2 (Level 1) is from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.