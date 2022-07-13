Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 was conducted on March 23, 24, 25 and 27 in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

A total of 5957 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 1285 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 623 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates of UPPSC PCS 2021 will be shortlisted on the basis of three-stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.