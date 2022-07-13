The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has declared the result of Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website polycetts.nic.in.

The TS POLYCET 2022 was conducted on June 30 (Sunday).

TS POLYCET is being conducted for candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23.

Steps to download TS POLYCET 2022 result

Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in On the homepage, click on “POLYCET 2022 :: Results” tab

Key in your login details and click on “View Rank Card” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.