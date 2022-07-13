Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 19, 2022. The written examination was conducted on May 22, 2022, in Lucknow.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 904 Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the website assessment.cbtexams.in/OFOT/RR/Account/Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.