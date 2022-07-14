ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the exam dates for the post of Assistant. As per the notification, the computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on July 29, 2022.

“With reference to the Notification No. 2-1/2022/Rectt. Cell/Administrative (CBT) dated 07/05/2022, the online objective type examination (CBT) (Preliminary) for the post of Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on 29th July 2022 in different shifts. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

