The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 for the Information Technology Stream. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sebi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on June 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link Now click on “SEBI Recruitment Exercise - Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 - Information Technology Stream — Online Application Link” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.