West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the answer key (Part-I) of final competitive examination for the post of Wireless Operator. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key upto seven days from the release of the answer key. The final competitive exam for the post of WBP Wireless Operator was conducted on June 15 (Wednesday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by sending the mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 13/07/2022,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab Click on the answer key link under Wireless Operator post The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout

