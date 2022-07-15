SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.
“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00 PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00 PM),” reads the notification.
The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021, from April 11 to 21 in the Computer Based Mode. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Tier II and Tier III examinations.
Steps to download the answer key
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” link
- Click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the answer key and take a printout
Here’s the direct link to apply.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.