The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today, July 18, release the admit card for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.

The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2022 on July 25 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The Preliminary answer key will be released on July 27 at 6.00 PM and the last date to raise objections is July 29. The final answer key, result and ranks will be released on August 8, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.