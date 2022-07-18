The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of ICSE Class 10th. Candidates can download their results from the official website cisce.org.

The total pass percentage is 99.98%. As per a report by NDTV, a total of 2,31,063 candidates had appeared for the exam, of which 1,25,678 were boys and 1,05,385 were girls. A total of 2,31,004 candidates have been declared qualified.

“To get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result