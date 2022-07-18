The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon release the admit card of TS ICET 2022 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

The preliminary answer key will be released on August 4 and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key on August 8, 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.