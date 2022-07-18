Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till August 16, 2022.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from August 21 to 23. The written examination (Computer Based Test) is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 32 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Post Graduate Degree in Home Science or Psychology or Sociology or Child Development or Food and Nutrition or Social Work or Rehabilitation Science.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

