The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the result of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022) today. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2022 exam was conducted from June 27 to 30, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The answer keys were released on July 3.

According to a notice on the official website, “JEECUP 2022 Results will be declared on 18 July 2022 Evening”. Following this, the online counseling process will commence.

Steps to check JEECUP Polytechnic result 2022:

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on result link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The JEECUP scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2022.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2022 through a Seat Allocation Process. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes at appropriate time.