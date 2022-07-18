Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the re-registration deadline for July 2022 session. Applicants can now apply on the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till July 31.

The applicants can login to the Samarth Portal, submit re-registration form and make payment. Earlier, the application deadline was July 15.

Taking to the Twitter, IGNOU wrote: “Extension of Last date of Re-Registration July 2022 @OfficialIGNOU.”

Steps to submit the form

  1. Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on Re-Registration link
  3. Key in your login details and submit
  4. Fill up the form and pay the fee
  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.