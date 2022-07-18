IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline deferred; here’s direct link
Applicants can now apply on the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till July 31.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the re-registration deadline for July 2022 session. Applicants can now apply on the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till July 31.
The applicants can login to the Samarth Portal, submit re-registration form and make payment. Earlier, the application deadline was July 15.
Taking to the Twitter, IGNOU wrote: “Extension of Last date of Re-Registration July 2022 @OfficialIGNOU.”
Steps to submit the form
- Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
- Click on Re-Registration link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Fill up the form and pay the fee
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.