National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an urgent notice for candidates for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022.

“Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website,” the notice said.

CUET UG 2022 is being conducted from July 15 to 20 at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

The exam has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities, reads the notification.

Here’s NTA notice on CUET UG 2022.