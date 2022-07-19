The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice for candidates for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET (PG) 2022.

“Carefully check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where the applicant is desirous of taking admission. It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility and university offering the course,” the notice said.

The CUET PG 2022 application correction window will open from July 20 to 222 at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the mentioned correction policy.

NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET PG will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

Here’s CUET PG 2022 correction window notice.