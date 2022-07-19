Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of the State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2021. Candidates can check the final answer key at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC PCS prelims 2021 was held on June 19 and the provisional answer keys were released on June 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

The result of the MP PCS prelims exam is expected soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

Steps to download MPPSC prelims answer key 2021:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Under “What’s New” section, go to ‘Final Answer Key -State Service And State Forest Service Examination 2021’ The MPPSC prelims answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key.

Direct link to the MPPSC final answer key 2021.