Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for June 2022 Term End Examination. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to commence on July 22 and conclude on September 5, 2022. Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term End Examination.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Click on TEE June 2022 hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

