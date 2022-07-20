The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Foundation exam June 2022 session today. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Foundation exam of the June 2022 session was held on June 15 and 16 in Computer Based Examination (CBE). The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates, ICSI said.

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation result 2022:

