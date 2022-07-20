The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Grade 2 and 3 vacancies. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in till August 10.

The PMC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 448 posts including 4 Assistant Law Officer, 200 Clerk Typist, 135 Junior Engineer (Civil), 5 JE (Mechanical), 4 JE (Vehicle Planner), and 100 Encroachment Inspector.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, selection process, etc.

Here’s Pune Mahanagarpalika Bharti 2022 notification.

Age limit

18-38 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Exam fee

The online exam fee is Rs 1000 for the General category and Rs 800 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PMC recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for PMC recruitment Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for PMC recruitment 2022.