The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card today for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 2 will be held from July 25 onwards for 6.29 lakh candidates at different Centres located in approximately 500 cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The candidates are required to download their Admit Card using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. “The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same,” the notice said.

Here’s NTA JEE Main session 2 notice.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ and click on the link (when available)

Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The JEE Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held from June 23 to 29 and the results were announced on July 10.