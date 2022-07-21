Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. till August 22.

The TNPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will is scheduled to be conducted on October 30 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 92 vacancies of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Employment Officer. The pay level is Rs 56,100-2,05,700 (Level 22).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21-43 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Applicants should possess a degree in the relevant subject. More details in notification.

Here’s TNPSC Group 1 notification 2022.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and Rs 100 prelim exam fee at the time of submitting the online application.

Steps to apply for the TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TNPSC Group 1 exam 2022.