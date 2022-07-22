The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, July 22, close the online application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on July 22. The candidates shall make correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the mentioned correction policy.

Steps for CUET PG 2022 correction

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Go to Candidate Activity and click on ‘Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022’ Login using Application No, Password Make the necessary corrections and submit Download the form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to CUET PG correction window 2022.

NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

