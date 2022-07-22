Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification of Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other post combined recruitment test 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at peb.mp.gov.in from August 1 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 16, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their submitted forms till August 21. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2022, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.