Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from July 29 onwards.

The last date for submission of the online applications is August 26 upto 5.00 PM. The hall ticket will be released 7 days prior to the examination. The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of November.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University; OR any other equivalent / recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 80.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.