Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Gynaecology Specialist. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in from August 2 (12.00 noon) onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from August 7 to September 3 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per change.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 153 Gynaecology Specialist vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 i applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.