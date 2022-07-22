Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

SSC will conduct the Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 from August 1-5. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2065 vacancies in different regions.

The candidate must bring a printout of the admit card to the Examination Hall along with at least two passport size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the admit card.

Steps to download SSC Phase 10 admit card 2022:



Visit regional SSC website Click on the download admit card link for Selection Post Examination, Phase-X Enter Registration ID, Date of Birth and submit The SSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC Phase X admit card page.

Scheme of exam

In the SSC phase 10 exam, there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. The exam duration will be 60 Minutes.