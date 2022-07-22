The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the hall tickets for various CETs to be held in August. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET hall tickets have been released for MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Three Year Integrated Course), MAH-BPED, MAH-LLB-5 Yrs, MAH-M.Ed., MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT. All these CETs will be held on August 2.

Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download MAH CET hall ticket 2022: