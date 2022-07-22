Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022 held in March this year.

According to a notice, JKSSB said it decided to cancel the exam and the result after it constituted an Inquiry Committee to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the Written Test.

Candidates can check the cancellation notice on the official website jkssb.nic.in. Any further updates on the exam will be hosted there.

Here’s JKSSB SI exam canecllation notice.

JKSSB conducted the JKP SI exam 2022 on March 27 in OMR-Based written Objective Type and the result was declared on June 4.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1200 posts of Sub Inspectors under the Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021.