Indian Navy has invited online applications from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates for Agniveer (MR) posts. Eligible candidates can register and fill up the application form on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till July 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies including a maximum of 40 females only.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be born between 01 Dec 1999- 31 May 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website joinindiannavy.gov.in Go to ‘Register’ and complete registration of profile Apply for the course, fill form and upload documents Pay the fee (if any) and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (10th). Shortlisting for Agniveer (MR) – male & female will be carried out state-wise in a ratio of four times the vacancies. The cut off marks may vary from state to state. The shortlisted candidates shall be issued call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhar Card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT.